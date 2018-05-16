RALEIGH, N.C. -- Many of the teachers who crowded into Raleigh Wednesday went inside and crowded into the opening of the legislature's short session. They were they to show support for higher pay and better working conditions.

In the hall outside the House and Senate Chambers, police tried to quiet the teachers who could not get inside and who were shouting, "Remember, remember, we vote in November."

"I hope that they know that they have been listened to," said Republican State Representative Andy Dulin from Charlotte.

After the session adjourned, Dulin and many other legislators met in the hallway and in their offices with small groups of the teachers to discuss their specific concerns.

In the office of Republican Representative Kelly Hastings, a group of teachers talked about the need for more teacher assistants.

At one point Hastings told them, "We have been supporting teacher assistants, especially in earlier grades."

Republicans said they have passed teacher pay hikes for the last five years. However, Democrats, like Representative Charles Graham from Robeson County, said those raises don't go to all teachers.

"If you look at the previous two general assemblies, its focus has been on new teachers. Our veteran teachers have had almost no raises," said Graham.

Governor Roy Cooper, who spoke to the teachers outside the Legislative Office Building, is calling for teachers to get an eight percent raise. He said they should be paid like the professionals they are.

