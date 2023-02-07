A new teen tech center is opening soon at the McCrorey YMCA

The Best Buy Tech Center is designed for teens between the ages of 13-18 years old and is completely free to use after registering.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new teen tech center is opening Tuesday at the McCrorey YMCA.

According to a news release, the tech center is designed to allow teenagers to have access and to explore the world through technology. Within this space, teens are able to participate in mentorships, collaborative and individual projects, training and workshops with the help and support of The Clubhouse Network.

The Best Buy Tech Center is designed for teens between the ages of 13-18 years old and is completely free to use after registering. Just complete the Permission Slip and email it to McCroreyTeenTech@YMCACharlotte.org or drop it by in person.

The Center is equipped with:

Recording Studio

Audio Production

Green Screen

Photography and Videography

3D Printer

Adobe Creative Stations

Mac Desktops

Button Maker

Cricut Machine

iRobot Coding

Skill Training

