LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Ken Buck, a Lancaster County Schools Board of Education member, wrote a Facebook post praising the work that's being done throughout his county and beyond as teachers work from home during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The post wrote in part that kids are learning, being fed, and needs are being met in the midst of a global crisis. The message has now been shared more times than Buck could have ever imagined.

"We had to reinvent schools. Our teachers and our educators and our sports staff have jumped in to place and make that happen." said Buck. "I'm humbled- beyond words. It's amazing to me that its touched so many people and meant so much. It's a simple truth, and a simple truth is welcome in times like these."

Buck hopes his post and others like it will inspire. Buck says encouragement is needed more now than ever before.

"I'm hoping that people truly appreciate the folks who just day to day make our lives better that sometimes we do take for granted."

