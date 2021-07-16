The deadline to sign up for CMS virtual school is quickly approaching

Just know, if you register your kids for the virtual school, they must stay virtual the entire school year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadline for parents to enroll their kids in virtual learning in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is quickly approaching.

Parents have until 10 p.m. on July 18 to register their kids for remote classes. Virtual school will be available for rising third through 12th-grade students.

Before parents register their kids, it's important to know that virtual learning is permanent for the entire year. There will be no hybrid scheduling this school year.

All CMS virtual schools will:

Provide students access to all core courses and a wide range of elective courses including middle and high school honors courses and high school AP courses;

Support each student according to their individual learning needs including our students with an IEP, English learners, and gifted students;

Support the social and emotional well-being and health of all students;

Create opportunities to develop community among students, teachers and staff.

