‘These children feel objectified’ | Fort Mill parents say new dress code policy is more of the same

Students claim they are being called out on dress code violations for excessive reasons and some groups believe they are being unfairly targeted.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The majority of last school year was spent doing remote learning, but as students get back into the classroom more often parents claim students are receiving more dress code violations sometimes unfairly.

In January 2020, the Fort Mill School board adopted a new dress code policy that the district says was meant to be more gender-neutral, have violations handled in private and professionally and minimize students’ time out of the classroom. One of the biggest changes to the new dress code no longer measures short or skirt lengths, but instead the policy states it must be at least mid-thigh.

Yet still, some parents argue this updated dress code is subjective and has now created added stress for some students who no longer wear shorts just to avoid the risk of being dress coded.

“These children feel objectified and shamed,” parent Gretchen Kelly said. “ It’s just very damaging to do that to children.”

While parents feel some of their dress code concerns from last year were addressed, many say not all of the issues have been resolved with the new policy. Some of the continuing issues include claims of teachers and administrators targeting girls who are curvier and also calling students out in front of others.

“One of our biggest asks of the dress code policy last year was not only to have transparent training of all of the staff so it’s applied evenly and gender neutrally and the staff gets trained how to do it in the correct way," Kelly said.

Another request is that all dress code violations be properly documented. A spokesperson for Fort Mill Schools says if parents or students feel like the new policy isn’t being properly implemented they should express those concerns with school administrators.

Now concerned parents have created a live Google doc that anyone can update to document the details of when their student was given a dress code violation.

The plan is to eventually present these concerns to the Fort Mill School Board.