"This has been a challenge" | 16K CMS students unable to connect online

The CMS Foundation is raising money to purchase hotspots and 12 months of online service.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 16,000 students in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) have been unable to connect to their classes online, according to district leaders.

During a Friday afternoon virtual news conference, CMS leaders said the county faced both successes and obstacles during the first week of online classes.

"This has been a challenge getting everyone online when they need to be these first two days," Supt. Earnest Winston said.

The CMS Foundation is trying to raise $3 million to get the remaining students connected to their classes.

The fundraising goal is on top of a $1 million commitment from CMS to purchase internet devices.

The foundation's executive director, Sonja Gantt, said as of Friday afternoon, the foundation raised $185,000 of its $3 million goal.

She said there are multiple reasons why many students still don't have hot spots.

"A lot of families shared that their economic situation had changed over the summer," Gantt said.

CMS teacher Lindsay London said she and her co-workers have confronted these issues during the first week of classes.

"Not all of the kids are connected yet; most are," London said. "But we still need hotspots."

She added some teachers have to work from home because the WiFi in their schools isn't strong enough.

CMS leaders said they'll be launching two pilot programs next week to improve connectivity.

The county will extend the WiFi at five schools out into their respective parking lots.

CMS will also equip two school buses to serve as mobile hotspots in certain neighborhoods.