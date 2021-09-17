TikTok challenge daring kids to damage school bathrooms

It’s not just a health and safety concern, some schools are reporting it’s costing thousands of dollars to fix what’s been broken and replace what’s been stolen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new social media challenge is causing kids to rob, steal and damage their schools. It’s called the “devious lick” challenge. "Hitting a lick" is slang for robbing and stealing, and that’s exactly what these kids are doing.

It might seem funny to them — but it could just land them in juvenile detention.

The challenge encourages students to basically steal things from their schools or damage their bathrooms. Kids have been pocketing the faucets, pulling sinks off the walls, unhooking the urinals, stealing the sanitizer and destroying the soap dispensers.

These licks are more than silly tricks -- they’re wreaking so much havoc, some schools are having to shut the bathrooms down.

It’s not just a health and safety concern, some schools are reporting it’s costing thousands of dollars to fix what’s been broken and replace what’s been stolen. It's prompting principals to send letters warning this challenge could lead to charges.

Making matters worse, there are supply chain issues right now. So some schools are having trouble finding replacement parts for the things that are being damaged or stolen.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to several school districts in the area to see how big of an impact the challenge is having: