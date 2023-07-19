Cabarrus County school board member Furr resigns

The county is currently seeking candidates to fill the current term until it ends in November 2024.

CONCORD, N.C. — A member of the Cabarrus County Board of Education has stepped down, prompting a search for candidates to finish his term.

Tim Furr announced his resignation on Wednesday effective immediately. He has served the school board for over three terms since joining in 2014.

According to a news release, Furr says he is leaving the board to pursue other career opportunities after being a member of the school board for almost ten years.

The board is currently seeking candidates to fill Furr’s term, which expires in November 2024.

Those who are interested in filling the vacant role can submit all resume materials by emailing them to boardclerk@cabarrus.k12.nc.us before 4 p.m. on July 24, 2023. Finalists will be invited via email to speak at the Board Work Session on August 7.

