KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The staff at North Central High School is seeking assistance with the purchase of library books after a tornado devastated the school's main campus last month.

In a news release, district officials said the library was one of the hardest hit areas of the school. Now, they're asking for the public's help to restore their collection.

Follett, the school's central library book vendor, has created a Titlewish online link where those interested in donating can help.

According to the release, the company will match 10 percent of the donations and 100 percent of the funds will go directly to the school's library account allowing staff to select the books that best match their needs.

The school's goal is $15,000 and the site will be available until March 30.

