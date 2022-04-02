'Every day is a new day with great opportunity' | Put Tools in Schools career fair offers apprenticeships

Charlotte-area students are exposed to various pathways in the construction and manufacturing industries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area students and young adults, looking towards a future post-high school, were offered a unique opportunity Saturday.

The Put Tools in Schools trades career fair was held at Titan Solar Power for a one-day event, where dozens of companies in the construction and manufacturing industries gathered for one goal.

Ray Terry, a 52-year veteran in the construction industry, created the event to show how rewarding a career in the trade industry can be.

"30 companies have come to interact, to engage, to let them feel the tools," he said. "We don't get them in the schools in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, and we need to provide that awareness and availability to kids so they are aware of the trades."

AK Grover, a sales manager at Titan Solar Power, added, "They are basically learning about different career opportunities, everything from electricians to plumbers to solar."

Terry believes in the benefits of early exposure.

"I did not like sitting still in a classroom. I wanted to work with my hands and do something constructive, and I've done it since the age of 12," he said. "Every day is a new day with great opportunity, and that's what this is about."

Those who attended the fair also learned about potential job opportunities that provide on-the-job training. Several companies on hand also offered apprenticeships.

"What is most important, is to provide individuals other pathways to purpose and happiness while encouraging creative thinking and problem-solving," Terry said in an earlier statement.