UCPS Board finalize $11M purchase of Lenovo laptops

In a special meeting Tuesday, board of education members voted to approve financing from Truist bank.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Public Schools Board of Education announced it will spend $11 million on new laptops for middle and high school students.

The board approved the purchase of new Lenovo laptops Tuesday, announcing the devices will be financed through Truist Bank.

During a scheduled meeting earlier this month, the board approved the purchase of the laptops.

The UCPS finance department completed the process to select a new vendor for students from sixth to 12th grade. The district will be replacing existing Chromebooks with Lenovo laptops, which scored the highest in a survey sent to parents, students and staff.

The board approved the use of Trusit Bank to fund the laptop purchase, Tuesday.

Payments will be made over the course of five years.

