UNC Asheville issues shelter in place following threats made about "Black Lives Matter" mural

According to the school, the email demanded that the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UNC Asheville has issued a shelter in place after the university received an email communicating a direct threat to members of the UNC Asheville community.

According to the school, the email demanded that the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over.

"A decision has been made to send a Bulldog Alert to all faculty, staff, and students to shelter in place until further notice. We ask that employees, other than essential personnel, stay away from campus today. We will keep the community apprised as information becomes available and we will reopen campus as soon as possible. But no earlier than tomorrow morning."

UNC Asheville is asking everyone to discontinue any and all in-person and virtual classes, practices and activities throughout today.

We are working with the authorities to keep our campus safe and to return to the work of the University as soon as possible. If you have questions, please be in touch with your senior staff member.