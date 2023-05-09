UNC to launch online survey for feedback on school's response to deadly on-campus shooting

Nearly two weeks after the deadly shooting at UNC Chapel Hill, the university is asking what it can do to keep students and staff safe if another tragedy strikes.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Nearly two weeks after the deadly shooting at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the university is asking what it can do to keep students and staff safe if another tragedy strikes.

During a meeting Friday, University Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said UNC will be launching an online survey this coming week.

The university is hoping to get feedback from the campus community on the shooting response -- and address concerns raised in the days after.

"I know that not everyone felt as prepared as they may have wanted to," Guskiewicz said.

