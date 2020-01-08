In age of coronavirus, mother finds UNC-Chapel Hill didn't clean son's dorm room

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — While university administrators across North Carolina have spent weeks preparing to bring students back to their campuses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one mother says UNC-Chapel Hill missed a basic step: cleaning the dormitories.

Amanda Edwards said that when she went to help her son move in, the filth she saw was a complete disconnect with talks during the pandemic of frequent cleaning and sanitizing surfaces to limit the spread of the virus.

"I'm like, 'Oh, my God.' They did not clean anything, Edwards said. "You figure you’re going to have to do some cleaning because you want to do what’s right for your kid. But given the current times, I was, like, 'Wait a minute.' This is just inconsistent. This makes no sense."