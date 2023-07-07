UNC-Chapel Hill announces plans to offer free tuition for some NC families

The university will provide free tuition and waive required fees for some incoming undergraduates.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC is giving a big boost to undergraduate students from North Carolina hoping to attend the state's flagship university.

On Friday, UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced the university will provide free tuition and waive required fees for incoming undergraduates from North Carolina whose families make less than $80,000 per year.

The initiative will start with the incoming class in 2024.

"Beginning with the incoming class in 2024, we will expand the University’s long-standing commitment to access and affordability for North Carolina families," the chancellor's message read.

