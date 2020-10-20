UNC Charlotte announces plan for spring 2021 semester

The University plans to start with a blend of in-person and virtual instruction before moving fully online after spring break.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte announced its plans for the spring 2021 semester.

According to the University, it will offer a blend of in-person classes and virtual instruction, “with a focus on freshmen students and those academic disciplines in which in-person access to facilities, equipment or other resources are needed.”

The blend of instruction methods will start Jan. 20 through March 28. Spring break will be March 29 through April 3, with classes resuming online for the remainder of the semester after spring break.

Classes will end on May 5, and exams will continue through May 13.

The University also announced April 30, the anniversary of the shooting on the UNC Charlotte campus, will again be a day of remembrance. No classes will be held that day.

The news regarding the spring semester comes as UNC Charlotte is seeing a spike in COVID-19 clusters. The University reported a cluster of seven COVID-19 cases among student-athletes and staff within the Men’s Basketball Team last week, as well as two clusters, one with eight students and one with six students, at two residence halls.

"I'm not concerned about it,” said John Curcio. “Charlotte's been handling it pretty well.”

UNC Charlotte has been using wastewater testing to detect COVID-19 in residence halls and proactive testing to curb the spread.

Jaheim Webster, a freshman, said he feels safe on campus.