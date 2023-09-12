This fall, UNC Charlotte welcomed to campus its largest-ever class of first-time college students. Total enrollment for the university is more than 30,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This fall, UNC Charlotte welcomed to campus its largest-ever class of first-time college students. In combination with new highs for graduate and international students, and along with transfer students, the university's total enrollment is at 30,298. UNC Charlotte's undergraduate student enrollment is the second-highest for the UNC System’s 17-member institutions.

“Students are choosing UNC Charlotte for high-quality academics and research opportunities, the co-curricular and extracurricular options available to them — and much more,” Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said. “Charlotte is designated by U.S. News & World Report as the best city in North Carolina for young professionals and is ranked in the nation’s top 10. Through the University’s deep connections to Charlotte’s innovative tech, health care and financial industries as well as its vibrant cultural scene, students can envision themselves thriving here during and after college. UNC Charlotte is truly Charlotte’s great university.”

The composition of the new first-year class, which sits at 4,501, reflects Charlotte’s growing diversity. First-time college students complete a total undergraduate population that identifies as 17% Black, 14.8% Hispanic, 9.7% Asian American and 5% multiracial.

Additional facts about first-year Niners:

Average weighted high school GPA = 3.98, exceeding that of last year’s class.

Awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships for the academic year, rising 40% over last year.

175 students were admitted to the university's Honors Program; a jump of 19.4% over last year.

33% are first-generation college students.

89% are North Carolinians — from 86 of the state’s counties.

The other 11% come from 37 other U.S. states and 31 other countries.

Transfer Success

2,348 students – the highest in the UNC System – transferred to UNC Charlotte from other institutions, a 4.4% rise over last year.

New transfer students come from 75 North Carolina counties, and 46 of the state’s 58 community colleges.

Graduate Student Success

Master’s degree and doctoral programs attracted 2,551 new students.

Total master’s degree enrollment increased by 5.2%, contributing to Charlotte’s largest master’s-level student population to date.

Total international graduate students – enrolled in master’s and doctoral programs – rose by 26.2%.

207 new doctoral research students represent a 19% rise over last year, with a record total of 1,140 doctoral students enrolled.

Global Campus

160 new first-year and transfer international students — a 14% increase — are from 57 different countries.

The combined number of new and returning international undergraduate and graduate students — from a total of 108 countries — is 20% higher this fall over last, making it this group’s largest to date.

“It is gratifying to welcome so many new, deserving students to Niner Nation; we look forward to the great things they’ll achieve and contribute to our community,” said Claire Kirby, associate provost for enrollment management.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.