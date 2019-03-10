CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte and Central Piedmont Community College are making it easier for students to attend both institutions.

The 49er Next program will create a "seamless pathway for individuals who want to start a degree at the two-year institution (CPCC) and complete it at UNC Charlotte," according to the press release.

The difference between 49er Next and existing transfer programs is proactive advising. Students will meet with UNC Charlotte advisors regularly to make sure they're meeting requirements for transfer.

"49erNext is designed to produce a greater number of workforce-ready, qualified graduates at a significant cost-savings to them," said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip L. Dubois.

"Nearly 60 percent of the inaugural class of 49erNext participants represent underrepresented populations, which is significant given that higher education is an essential path that can lead to greater economic mobility," he added.

49erNext students will be able to transfer into more than 75 undergraduate degree programs including 130-plus majors at UNC Charlotte as long as they have an associate degree at CPCC with a minimum 2.0 cumulative GPA.

"Institutions the size of Central Piedmont and UNC Charlotte sometimes can be challenging to navigate for students," said Central Piedmont President Kandi Deitemeyer. "Those students in the 49erNext program will have a clearly marked map leading from one institution to the next.

Students enrolled in the program will also have access to:

A coordinated set of support services in critical areas like career planning and financial aid

Free student privileges on UNC Charlotte’s campus including admission to select Charlotte 49ers athletic events, library access and admission to campus events

Discounted CATS all-access light rail and bus pass

Discounted access to UNC Charlotte recreational facilities

In the past year, around 4,000 transfer students enrolled at UNC Charlotte; 29% came from CPCC.

More than 100 students are enrolled in the 49erNext program for Fall 2019.

