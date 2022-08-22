UNC Charlotte's 1st day of classes leave health officials concerned about monkeypox

They said they’re paying close attention to public health guidance and will adjust protocols as necessary.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As students at UNC Charlotte prepare to kick off their first day of classes this semester, health officials say monkeypox could be a concern.

"I think it's definitely possible for college campuses to be the next hotspot, it's obviously an area where there's a lot of close contacts," Dr. Rachel Cox, with MGH Institute of Health Professions said. "There also tends to be a lot more sexual activity, experimentation and things like that."

Health officials continue to highly encourage those who are at high risk to get vaccinated, and UNC Charlotte said their wastewater lab is testing potential protocols that would be effective in establishing a reliable surveillance system for monkeypox.

They said they’re paying close attention to public health guidance and will adjust protocols as necessary.

"I think they should be on high alert for this upcoming storm possibly, they should be prepared for a plan in place for distribution of vaccines, testing and treatment if need be," Cox said.

Health officials say there is an ongoing waitlist for the vaccine, but the health department is now able to work through the waitlist faster after changing the way the vaccine is given.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts