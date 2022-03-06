UNC Charlotte moves to masks-optional policy effective March 7

UNC Charlotte and Appalachian State University are two of the universities in North Carolina allowing masks to be optional.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Face masks will be optional on UNC Charlotte's campus effective Monday, March 7.

The university provided the update on Monday, Feb. 28, just days after the UNC System issued guidance that makes face masks optional in all indoor settings on campuses within the system effective on that day.

Masks will be optional in all indoor settings at UNC Charlotte, including classrooms and other academic spaces. The university encourages people who are unvaccinated or at a high risk for complications to still wear a mask.

The university is reminding people that face masks will still be required on NinerTransit and in the Student Health Center due to state and federal regulations for health care settings and transportation.

Even with the guidance, the school is encouraging people to wear a mask on campus to help reduce the risk of infection to yourself and others. Employees can also make their own choice about asking visitors in their personal office space to wear a mask.

Appalachian State University in Boone confirmed on March 4 that masks will also be optional on campus effective March 7 for all students and staff.

Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory also provided an update on March 2, saying the school will provide an update on its masks requirement after spring break. L-R is on spring break from March 7-11.

