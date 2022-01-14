UNC Charlotte to resume in-person classes this month, school officials say

School leaders say the two weeks of remote learning have allowed them to move past the post-holiday surge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte is expected to resume in-person class beginning Monday, Jan. 24, the university said Friday.

The spring semester began as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 10 as UNC Charlotte students returned to classes remotely.

The school said masks are still required for everyone and anyone who has not gotten the covid booster shot will still have to undergo weekly testing.

More information on masks, vaccines and boosters at UNC Charlotte is available here.