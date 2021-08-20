'There's just a lot of unknowns' | UNCC students' move-in delayed due to unfinished construction at off-campus apartments

The announcement comes just days before the start of the new school year. East Village Apartments is offering residents back-up options until the units are ready.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Move-in day at East Village Apartments was expected to be Aug. 22, just a day before the start of classes at UNC Charlotte.

Now students just learned it could take several more weeks before their apartments are move-in ready and in the meantime, temporary housing must be found.

The unexpected change sent students and parents into a scramble.

"There’s just a lot of unknowns literally four days before move-in," parent Andreia Oliveira said.

East Village Apartments sent an email the evening of Aug. 18 letting residents know the new expected move-in date would be between Sept. 2 and Sept. 12. In a statement, the apartment complex says challenges like COVID-19, material delays, labor shortage, and weather all played a part in the delay.

Some parents say the lack of communication from East Village made a bad situation even worse.

“Had they been more transparent with the students and parents we could have made arrangements," Oliveira said.

In the meantime, East Village is offering residents two options:

Find a temporary place to live on your own and receive an $800 VISA gift card

Stay in a double-person hotel room while still paying your monthly rent

According to the lease agreement, if there's a construction delay the apartment complex is not responsible. But some parents say they would like to see more accountability with COVID-19 safety in mind too.

"We have a huge investment in this not only financially, but emotionally," Oliveira said . "These are our children. My daughter doesn't know who she’s going to room with, she doesn’t know if that person is vaccinated.”