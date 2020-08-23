UNC Charlotte will start fall semester remotely

The University announced Sunday that the university is delaying in-person instruction for undergraduates and graduates until October 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Charlotte announced Sunday that the university is delaying in-person instruction for undergraduates and graduates until October 1, instead of September 7 as previously announced.

Though the university will not resume in-person classes, they will still start on online instruction on the date previously.

The change in plans for the fall semester is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UNCC Chancellor Sharon Gaber released the following statement:

“In recent weeks, Mecklenburg County has seen COVID-19-positive cases start to decline and public health officials are encouraged by these trends. However, the county continues to have the highest number of outbreaks and clusters in the state. While the community is making considerable progress to slow the rate of transmission, we do not want to lose this momentum.”

Chancellor Gaber said moving forward they will monitor local conditions daily, and prepared to adjust plans accordingly with public health.

"We know that in-person instruction, living on campus and engaging in student life will require each of us to take significant personal responsibility to protect our individual health, the health of others and the health of the community. This will not be easy. Parties and other events that would have been harmless a year ago now pose real dangers to ourselves and others. It is imperative for the health of our community that students and employees adhere to physical distancing guidelines, no matter where they are. Consistent with North Carolina’s phased reopening plan, social gatherings with more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors are not allowed, and we are working with local property managers to enforce this standard at off-campus residences.+