UNC trustees OK journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure bid

Wednesday's 9-4 vote capped weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have approved a plan to offer tenure to investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Wednesday's 9-4 vote capped weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials.

The board voted to accept the tenure application at a special meeting that included a closed-door session.

The university announced in April that Hannah-Jones would be joining the journalism school faculty in July. But her lawyers announced last week she wouldn't report for work without tenure. She had won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project on America's history of slavery.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.