UNC system says no refunds on tuition, fees if pandemic forces return to online-only classes

Some board members argued that a lot of families are struggling and that online classes via Zoom are educationally inferior.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Students at the University of North Carolina system schools won't get a break on tuition or fees this year if the coronavirus forces campuses to return to all online classes.

Colleges and universities around the country are cutting tuition and fees when in-person classes are shifted online because of the pandemic, but the UNC system won't be following their lead

The UNC Board of Governors voted Thursday to keep tuition and fees, including athletics and student activity fees, the same this year, regardless of whether students are physically able to attend classes on campus.

