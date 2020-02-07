x
education

UNCC requires students to wear face mask indoors during fall semester

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte announced that students are required to wear a face mask indoors in campus buildings when the fall semester returns to on-campus operations. 

"In accordance with updated guidance from state and system officials, everyone is expected to wear a face-covering that covers your nose and mouth whenever you are indoors on the University’s campus, including The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, unless you are alone in a personal space"

The university said it is a requirement regardless of the distance between one another.

More information on UNCC face mask requirement can be found on the university housing and residence life website