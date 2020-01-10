A small portion of students are allowed back on campus for face to face instruction until Thanksgiving break.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some students have returned to the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Thursday for the first time since coronavirus restrictions first cancelled in-person classes in March.

“It’s definitely a weird feeling not being able to go to all of our classes and not being able to meet as many people, but it's still really cool being on campus,” said freshman Grace Newell.

“Some classes that were online for me, were pretty hard for me. I want to go back in person,” said Ya-sha-rah Brathwaite, a sophomore.

Every day, students and staff members must fill out a health survey. Masks are required and social distancing is in place in classrooms, dining halls and dorms. As an added layer of protection, the university is requiring flu shots.

“I think that when they waited longer than other schools that was a good idea. I think now it's up to the students,” said sophomore Tahalia Fairman.

Coronavirus clusters have been popping up on campuses across the country. In early September, UNCC identified its first cluster. Eight students living off campus tested positive and have since recovered.

Students in Charlotte hoping their peers will take it seriously.

“Even if it is just a small number of students on campus, I still think it's irresponsible. It leads to more in person contact obviously and we're more likely to be social and gather in larger groups,” said Andrew McLean, a senior.

Timeline

The university delayed the start of the school year, planning to begin in person on September 7. Then, they decided all students would start the semester virtually. Now, only a portion of students are back for face to face instruction and their time on campus will be somewhat short lived.

University officials say some cases on campus are to be expected but they have several safety protocols in place to try and prevent the spread.

This is only for 6 weeks. After thanksgiving break, every student will switch back to virtual learning.