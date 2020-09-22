A selection of University of North Carolina at Charlotte will resume in-person learning on campus starting October 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte will resume a select grouping of in-person instructions on-campus beginning October 1, the UNCC Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber announced Tuesday.

"The ongoing decline in Mecklenburg County’s infection rate, coupled with UNC Charlotte’s comprehensive safety protocols, allows the University to move forward with a measured approach to on-campus living, learning and working this fall semester," Gaber wrote in her announcement.

In-person options will be prioritized for programs in "which in-person access to facilities, equipment or other resources are needed to ensure that we can maintain the best environment for instruction," Gaber wrote.

Those programs include:

Engineering

Science lab classes

Studio and performance art classes

Clinical programs in the College of Health and Human Services

Architecture

Additionally, courses serving primarily first-year students, including both freshmen and transfer students, will be prioritized so "students can successfully transition to University instruction, building community and access campus support," the chancellor wrote.

Courses in the two categories above will follow the format in effect when students registered — in-person, hybrid, synchronously online or asynchronously online.

All other courses may remain in an online or remote format.

Faculty are required to inform students by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 about whether their classes will meet in-person, online, or both. Those notifications will be sent through email or Canvas announcement, according to the school.

All undergraduate classes will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 28 and 29, to allow for campus move-in dates. The misses classes will not be rescheduled at a later time.

27,906 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus and 346 related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began. According to Mecklenburg County data on the September 16 long-form report, an average of 5.6% of individuals tested were positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days. Hospitalizations are also decreasing.

UNCC said they made their decision after consulting with the Mecklenburg County Health Department and the University of North Carolina system.

The school has announced safety measures that have been implemented: