Uncertainty about going off to college amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Most schools are still working out the details on everything from housing to classes and whether they’ll be in person or online.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many kids in our area are supposed to be leaving for college in the next few weeks but very few know what exactly that will look like.

We sat down with three Myers Park High friends who are all still trying to figure out what next year will look like.

The class of 2020 has already dealt with a lot.

“We've been out of school for so long by now it's just like what can you do?” Gigi Guffey said.

Now, these soon to be college freshmen are trying to figure out what their next chapter will look like.

"It’s hard to think its real when we don’t know for sure if we're going,” Mary Claire Poth said.

Poth is supposed to be heading to the University of Colorado in a few weeks. Her classmates at Myers Park High, Gaffey, and Mary John Beyer are both heading to Chapel Hill.

“It’s a little nerve-racking not knowing how it's all going to play out,” Beyer said.

They’ve all been told there will likely be a mix of online and in-person classes, but they’re not sure. So Mary Claire isn’t sure she’ll be going at all.

“I don’t know it’s kind of take it as it comes if we have to be online its not going to make sense attending a school across the country when I'm at home.”

There are questions too about what day to day life will look like.

Buyers wonders, “What about dining areas, the library – where will we study, If we have a terrible outbreak, are we gonna be locked in our rooms?”

Guffey says there's a lot of emotions right now. “I'm a lot more nervous because of how things are changing...because I have No idea what life is going to look like.”

But they all seem to realize it’s out of their hands and they’re doing the best they can to cope with the uncertainty.

Buyers said, “At a certain point you just have to decide to just go with the flow.”