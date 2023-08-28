Students go back to school in Union County

Union County said the focus is always on maintaining "one of the best academic-performing districts" in our region.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — More than 41,000 students will start their school year in Union County on Monday and superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan said as always there is excitement as the new year starts.

"We are excited about the upcoming school year," Houlihan said.

But there are some areas of concern. As is the case with many districts, Union County is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers and has made several adjustments to get students to its 53 campuses, including drivers making double runs and consolidating some routes.

As for teachers, the district said it's in good shape.

“We’re saying that staffing won’t be an insurmountable challenge, we are in really good shape compared to this time last year," Houlihan said.

"We have a lot of new initiatives this year, and a lot of new energy, really feel good about the momentum we’ve built off of last year. and can’t wait for the first day," Houlihan said.

