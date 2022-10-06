Some Union County parents upset over gender-neutral casting of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

A few roles that have been historically portrayed by male actors will instead be played by female actors in this production from CATA.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders at Union County Public Schools (UCPS) are responding to parents who are taking issue with a gender-neutral casting for an upcoming musical. The initial outcry has brought other hot-button issues to the surface also, which caused a protest to be held on Thursday at the school's cafeteria.

WCNC Charlotte was sent information about how the Central Academy of Technology and Arts (CATA) in Monroe, North Carolina, is presenting "Jesus Christ Superstar", which will run during the spring of 2023. The cast list, which was shared on the CATA Theatre Instagram page on Oct. 2, shows some traditionally male roles will be played by female actors. The titular role of Jesus Christ has both a male and a female actor in this run along with Judas, and roles like Caiaphas and Pilate are to be played by female actresses.

"We're pushing ourselves as artists, and our teachers are pushing themselves as artists to put on this beautiful performance, and we decided to gender bend it," a senior student at CATA who wished to remain anonymous told WCNC Charlotte. "Typically, we gender bend the majority of our shows because we might not have enough boys or girls to do it."

The student explained Jesus Christ Superstar is challenging vocally, and they did not feel they had enough boys who could perform at that level.

"That's the other reason we were gender bending it, to also give everybody else a chance, like because maybe a girl wants to play Judas, and typically that's played by a man, but also anyone can play it," they said. "I liked the fact that our gender does not define us. And if we're talented, we can play that character. If we fit the role, we can play that character no matter what gender you were born."

But, the casting decisions appeared to have sparked a backlash in at least one group on Facebook. Screenshots from the private "Moms for Liberty - Union County, NC" group were shared from an Instagram account named "Union County Craziness", showing parents who were upset with the casting.

"I'm struggling with this new logo and this year's play featuring a 'gender inclusive' cast of Jesus Christ Superstar," said one commenter who said they are a parent of a CATA student. In response, a comment supposedly from Union County Board of Education member Gary Sides promised "It will be handled."

The logo in question featured in the comment included the CATA logo redesigned with the colors of the pride progress flag, a more updated symbol used by members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to Northwestern University's Office of Equity.

According to more screenshots shared by the Union County Craziness account on Instagram, another parent in the Moms for Liberty Facebook group said she pulled her son from CATA because he did not "fit" in, saying he had autism and was accused of making anti-gay remarks. Another commenter took issue with the idea that Jesus Christ could be portrayed by a woman in the production.

Another commenter suggested students should have the Christian gospel preached to them for an hour before they could be cast, while audience members would need to listen to the "true story of Christ" for 30 minutes before the musical begins. The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 1971, is a rock opera that loosely retells the story of Jesus Christ and examines the psychology of those involved in the story while centering largely on Judas.

While parents in the Facebook group expressed their dismay, others have expressed support for the theatre program. A Change petition calling for UCPS leaders to take a Title IX education course has garnered nearly 2,500 signatures as of writing, appealing to those in support of the CATA theatre program and the upcoming production. Another issue brought up by the petition: UCPS policy currently bars staff and faculty members from using pronouns in email signatures or on their social media platforms, displaying LGBTQ+ pride flags inside classrooms and limits displays or concepts that could appear to endorse certain ideas or positions.

Further support has been shared by a CATA alum. Tyler McKenzie, who most recently was a universal swing in the Broadway production of the hit musical "Hamilton", shared an Instagram Reel condemning the backlash and offering support for the program.

"The one thing I love about CATA is that everybody is welcome," the student told WCNC Charlotte. "We are inclusive, especially to the LGBTQ+ community. We are extremely welcoming, welcoming to because the majority of the schools in Union County are a little bit homophobic, and it's not a very safe place for people like that."

The student said many people reacted to the fact that a girl may play Jesus, saying it would make them feel uncomfortable. While they understood that sentiment, they said it still disappointed the department.

"It shouldn't bother people," they said. "It's art. We're expressing ourselves as a school. We're putting on a phenomenal performance. And I think that's all that should matter ... is that we're going to do a good job, and the parents of the student body should support us."

The district issued a statement responding to the petition, as shared in an update from organizers:

Union County Public Schools (UCPS) has not cancelled the play Jesus Christ Superstar, scheduled to be performed this Spring.

The Union County Board of Education will not discriminate against anyone on the basis of sex in its educational programs or activities, in admission to its educational programs or activities, or in employment policies and practices in accordance with Title IX of the Education Requirements of 1972.

Employees are expected to follow UCPS email signature standards. These guidelines have been in place for more than a decade and are frequently reviewed with staff.

