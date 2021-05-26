Union County student found with loaded gun at middle school

In a message sent to parents, Principal Dr. Croffut stated that she wanted to make parents "aware of a situation that happened at school today".

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County middle school student was located on campus with a loaded gun, East Union Middle School officials said on Wednesday.

Croffut goes on to mention that the middle school student brought a loaded firearm to campus. The principal reassured parents that there were no injuries related to this matter and all students remained safe.

"Parents, we take all safety matters very seriously. Weapons are not allowed on our campus. We need your help in keeping a safe learning environment. Please talk to your students about bringing inappropriate items to school and the consequences related to violating the UCPS Code of Conduct.", Croffut said on the call.

Details from the entire call are provided below:

Good evening parents, this is Dr. Croffut calling with an important message. I want to make you aware of a situation that happened at school today.

An East Union Middle student brought a loaded firearm to school today. There were no injuries related to this matter and all students remained safe. As soon as staff learned about the weapon, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was contacted. The student involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Conduct.

Parents, we take all safety matters very seriously. Weapons are not allowed on our campus. We need your help in keeping a safe learning environment. Please talk to your students about bringing inappropriate items to school and the consequences related to violating the UCPS Code of Conduct.