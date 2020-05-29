The Union County Schools Board of Education voted Thursday to hold high school graduation ceremonies using the outdoor stadiums at the schools.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Schools Board of Education voted Thursday to hold an in-person high school graduation, which would violate North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's coronavirus restrictions.

The board voted 5-4 to approve a plan to host a graduation involving all seniors and limited family members at each of the school's outdoor stadiums.

As part of the ceremony, safety and social distancing guidelines would apply - but the gathering would exceed the governor's executive order limiting groups to 25 people.

Dates have not been finalized. The Board of Education will meet again Tuesday to discuss specifics.

If Thursday's proposal had failed, alternative proposals had included holding the graduations just to the south, where South Carolina is permitting large graduations.