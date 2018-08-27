UNION COUNTY, N.C. — In the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school in February, schools spent much of the summer focusing on how to prevent something like that from happening on their campus.

Union County Public Schools is upping the security this year, adding security cameras to the entrance of every elementary school in the district. The simple addition is a major upgrade, bringing the district’s security camera total to 53 this year.

It will allow administrators and front office staff to see who’s coming and going at all times. District officials say the $4.5 million enhancement is a small price to pay for student safety.

“We view safety as the number one priority of this school system,” said superintendent Andrew Houlihan. “We’re here to educate your children and give them a high-quality education but at the end of the day, we have really focused on safety.”

RELATED: CMS adds mental health counselors to stop bullying in schools

RELATED: CMS superintendent talks teacher pay, school security and overcrowding

Houlihan said middle and high schools in Union County already have the cameras and are considered a success.

“Every single school over the next couple of years will be adding these in. It will require you to ring the doorbell with a video camera there to see your face and someone in the front office will have to buzz you in,” Houlihan said.

Starting in September, UCPS will require all guests to provide a valid ID to enter the school. That ID will be used to run an on-the-spot background check.

The district is also in the early stages of hiring 55 mental health counselors by 2020 to meet the state recommendation of one counselor for every 270 kids. In addition, school resource officers will be made available at each of the district's 53 schools.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC