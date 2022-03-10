Cuthbertson High School clinic gives students basic skills for health care careers

A study found the U.S. could be short millions of nurses by 2026. A group of high school students in Union County is seeking solutions to the potential shortage.

A national study into health care by Mercer, an asset management company, anticipates there will be a shortage of up to 3.2 million health care workers by 2026. Of that 3.2 million, 59,000 of them are in North Carolina.

A group of high school students in Union County is seeking solutions to the potential shortage. Twice a week, real patients come through the doors of an immersive classroom, called Cavalier Clinic, at Cuthbertson High School. Students are tasked with doing health care screenings.

"I was always in and out of the doctor's office," said Ava Wisniewski, a senior interested in being an allergy immunologist. "So I definitely think that's kind of what made me interested in the medical field and seeing how they comfort and treat patients is something I've really liked to do."

Students at the Cavalier Clinic take the blood pressure and vital signs of staff at her high school. The students are a part of a group called HOSA – Future Health Professionals.

"It's a great opportunity for students to get their foot in the door, put into the medical field and have good opportunities of service and build their skills such as taking blood pressure," Wisniewski said.

Heather Grant, a registered nurse who is the students' advisor, said it's a direct pipeline for students interested in the health care field.

“I do have some students in medical school, some in physician assistant school, and I have one student that I just heard of this week that decided to go on and get a master's in nursing education," Grant said.

The pandemic motivated one student to continue his journey in health care.

“It just shows the importance of the health care field," Anthony Dickerson said. "It makes me realize I should do this because it makes a good impact on the world."

In a few years, you may see one of the students at your bedside.

