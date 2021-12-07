Protests expected at Union County school board meeting

Two groups are expected to rally outside the school board meeting, where district leaders will discuss and vote on a measure to end some COVID-19 protocols.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — At least two groups of parents are expected to rally outside Tuesday's Union County Public Schools Board of Education meeting, one day after county leaders filed a joint resolution to end certain COVID-19 protocols in schools.

The Union County board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the resolution and take up a vote. The measure is calling on North Carolina to end contact tracing and quarantine protocols for COVID-19 that are currently in place by the Department of Health and Human Services for public school students.

A portion of the resolution says both parties are calling on the state to "take whatever actions are necessary to end the practice on contact tracing and quarantining of students on or before January 19, 2022."

Two groups are expected to organize before the meeting. One group supports a mask mandate in schools. Another group is rallying in support of the measure.

Union County has been in the headlines throughout the 2021-22 school year as district leaders have maintained a mask-optional policy for students and staff members.

In September, the district and county health leaders reached an agreement on how to identify and exclude students and staff with COVID-19, as well as identifying close contacts. As part of the agreement, the county health department and school district share the responsibility of contact tracing: the district will provide "sufficient" information on likely close contacts of positive cases in the classroom to the health department, which will then provide isolation and quarantine information to students and staff.

