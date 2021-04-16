x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Education

Union County Public Schools announce plans for free summer learning camp

Focus areas include math, science, reading and a variety of enrichment and physical activities. Social and emotional learning support programs will be available.
Credit: Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools is providing a free, six-week, in-person summer learning and enrichment camp for K-12 students.

The camp will take place June 14 – July 29 (Monday – Thursday) with a holiday break the week of July 5.

The camp is open to all students who are currently enrolled, however, UCPS said they are required to prioritize students in need of continued instruction, students with disabilities and students newly learning English. 

RELATED: Bill that requires 5-day return to school leaves teachers calling for more protections

Focus areas include math, science, reading and a variety of enrichment and physical activities. Social and emotional learning support programs will be available.

Breakfast and lunch will be served and transportation is provided. Rising kindergarten students are not eligible to attend.

To reserve a seat, parents must complete the registration form provided by their school by April 26. Details about camp locations will be announced by May 14.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Summer camps see record registration as kids, parents want out of the house