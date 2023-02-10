Union County Public Schools opening applications for special programs for 2023-24 school year

Families will be notified of decisions on March 27, and must then claim seats by April 3.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Applications are opening for Union County families interested in applying to special programs for the 2023-24 school year for Union County Public Schools.

The special programs are aimed at providing UCPS students with the chance to learn in different settings and engage with disciplines like health sciences, agrotechnology, performing arts, pre-engineering, and information systems.

This also includes classes taking place on a college campus, giving students a chance to earn an associate’s degree.

Applications open on Feb. 13 and close on March 12, available through the district's online application portal. Families will be notified of decisions on March 27, and must then claim seats by April 3.

