$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district.
The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned for campuses. In a news release, Union County Public Schools said officials will explain the bond history in the county and outline why the bond is necessary for schools.
District officials said Union County has over $800 million in facility needs to address renovations, upgrades and future planning. The 2022 bond will build on previous investments and provide adequate facilities for students, as well as additional space for academic and athletic programs.
The district will also show renderings of proposed new schools during each meeting. The proposed bonds would replace buildings for East Elementary and Forest Hills High, which were built in the 1950s and '60s.
Voters in Union County will vote on the bond on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Union County Public Schools bond public meeting dates
Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.
Forest Hills High School
100 Forest Hills School Road South, Marshville
Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.
Porter Ridge High School
2839 Ridge Road, Indian Trail
Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.
East Elementary School
515 Elizabeth Avenue, Monroe
Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
East Elementary School
515 Elizabeth Avenue, Monroe
Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.
Weddington High School
4901 Monroe Weddington Road, Matthews
Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
Forest Hills High School
100 Forest Hills School Road South, Marshville
