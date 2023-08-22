Union County schools impacted by bus driver shortage

Union County Public Schools has several measures in place to lessen the impact of the driver shortage, including double runs and consolidating bus stops.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — With less than a week until the first day of school, district leaders in Union County say they're still facing a bus driver shortage that could impact students.

Leaders with Union County Public Schools said they plan to lessen the impact by having drivers do double runs and consolidating bus stops. There will still be delays for some students and the district is asking for everyone's patience while they sort out the best way to get kids to and from school in a timely manner.

"We will continue to practice strategies put in place in prior years, including double runs and bus stop consolidation," the district announced. "In addition to the normal first week delays, we anticipate added challenges related to the bus driver shortage."

The bus driver shortage has hit several districts in the Carolinas, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Many districts, including CMS and Mooresville Graded Schools, are offering sign-on bonuses as an incentive for new hires. CMS is also offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for technicians.

Adam Johnson, the transportation director for CMS, said the district has lost drivers to CATS, which offers $25 an hour compared to CMS' starting pay of $17.75.