Union County school board to consider calendar changes

The district's decision to start next school year on Aug. 9 defies state law and prompted a lawsuit from parents.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the 2023-24 academic calendar amid lawsuits over an earlier start date that was unanimously approved last month.

The board voted in December to start school on Aug. 9, 2023. A lawsuit filed against the district claims this is three weeks before North Carolina state law allows. The new calendar would have school run through May 22, 2024, with exams being taken before winter break.

Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said the proposed calendar, with exams before winter break, helps students who are earning credit through South Piedmont Community College.

"From a stakeholder perspective, this is a calendar I think would definitely help with our academic progress and our continuous improvement," Houlihan said in December.

The proposed calendar change was made after the district received parent input on calendar preferences. According to the lawsuit, both options offered by Union County Public Schools set the start date as Aug. 28.

District leaders acknowledged their proposed date violated state law but went forward with the change noting multiple other districts made similar moves.

Some parents against the change said summer vacation plans could be disrupted since those plans were made under the assumption that UCPS would align with the traditional North Carolina school calendar. Houlihan said principals would meet with him this month to discuss the possibility of students missing the first week of class under the new calendar.

Houlihan also noted staff members were in the same situation and that school leaders would work with them.

