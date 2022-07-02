Union County Public Schools ends quarantining and contact tracing

A updated policy on COVID-19 protocols for schools in the district goes into effect Feb. 7.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools is doing away with its quarantine and contact tracing requirements starting Monday, Feb, 7.

The UCPS Board of Education voted on Feb. 1 to end contacting tracing and quarantine requirements for students and staff. The vote passed 8-1.

Some Union County parents are speaking out against the updated COVID-19 protocols.

Dr. Kathryn Shaw has a daughter in that attends school in the county. She told WCNC Charlotte that not knowing what's ahead is a problem.

"Several weeks ago, the school system stopped reporting COVID-19 cases publicly. It's very unfortunate, because we can't see the consequences if they're hiding the data," Shaw explained. "We do get reports from our specific schools, but it doesn't tell you what grade. It doesn't tell you what class. It gives you no information to allow you to protect yourself or your child."

During the Feb. 1 meeting, it was announced the school district's COVID-19 cases have been going down by more than 50 percent over the last two weeks.

School officials in the past confirmed they stopped the public reporting of COVID-19 cases due to the quick turnaround of quarantine guidance from the state.

But as of Friday, Feb. 4, the percent positivity rate for the county is 37.7%, well above the state rate of 21% positive.

Dr. Shaw said now is not the time to stop collecting data.

"The other consequences, if you don't know about infections in your child's class or, that your child's associated with their parents who are immunocompromised from cancer, there's children who live with very ill grandparents," she said. "There are so many negative consequences both to our kids and to our entire community."

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services emailed WCNC on Sunday. You can read the full statement below:

Shaw believes the decision doesn't just affect kids and teachers.

"Like this is affecting people's ability to get a appointment at their doctor's office," she said. "Like I said, if someone has a heart attack, they may not be seen quickly in the emergency room, because it's so busy. so this school board decision is really going to trickle down to our entire medical community in this region."

UCPS says if someone tests positive for coronavirus, they still must stay home and isolate.