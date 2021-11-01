Union County Public Schools head back to the classroom for in-person learning

The return to in-person learning in Union County Public Schools comes as several Lancaster County Schools move back to virtual learning.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — As COVID-19 numbers continue to break records, some students are headed back to the classroom. Union County Public Schools will return to in-person learning Monday. Fridays will continue to be virtual learning.

"I'm happy about it," Union County Public Schools Parent, Victoria Breneman said.

Students were supposed to return to the classroom on Jan. 5, but that plan changed due to the rise of COVID-19 cases. According to the data on the district's website, 332 students and staff members have tested positive, reported between Dec. 22 and Jan. 8.

Breneman has two sons, one in 5th grade, another in 11th grade.

She said having her kids in the classroom is more beneficial to them.

"Kids don't need to be this isolated so I think it's super important that they're there for social-emotional [time] and education," Breneman said.

While some are preparing to head back to school, others are shifting to fully remote.

In Lancaster County, the following schools are moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 and staffing issues: Clinton Elementary, Brooklyn Springs Elementary, Heath Springs Elementary, Lancaster High, and Indian Land High.