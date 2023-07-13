Union County Public Schools to discuss increasing school resource officers

The district will also discuss expanding its virtual therapy services at Thursday's meeting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders at Union County Public Schools are set to discuss increasing the number of school resource officers at Thursday night's Board of Education meeting.

As of now, only one deputy is assigned to two elementary schools at Union County Public Schools, but a new proposal recommends some elementary schools get their own officer.

Leaders want to expand services from Atrium Health to four middle schools, including East Union Middle, Monroe Middle, Porter Ridge Middle and Sun Valley Middle schools.

The cost of the expansion of virtual therapy services is $53,607.

