Union County Public Schools leaders push for $134 million bond proposal

According to UCPS, the original building for East Elementary School is 70 years old and the current building for Forest Hills High School is 60 years old.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — While students are hard at work inside Union County Public Schools, Union County school leaders are hard at work, too. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, school leaders provided parents with information and rallied support for $134,405,000 in school bonds.

Replacements and repairs are on the list for how the money would be used. Tahira Stalberte, Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Community Relations for UCPS, said the district needs it.

"We need this bond because we have aging facilities," Stalberte said. "That will be for two replacement schools, East Elementary and Forest Hills High School.”

She told WCNC Charlotte the new buildings will have a positive safety impact.

“We’re talking about the physical safety of a building, if there is an aging facility -- we want to make sure all ours are safe, make sure they have adequate space," Stalberte said.

If voters choose to approve the bond, it'll come with a price tag. For example, look at property taxes, for each $100,000 in value, you'll pay $17.30 more. Some parents told WCNC Charlotte it's a necessary tax.

“It’s a no-brainer," said one parent. "This bond impacts all schools in Union County. We all want the best environment for our kids.”

The next community meeting is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 27.