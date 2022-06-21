Union County Public Schools, Union County BOCC at odds over funding

UCPS leaders held a special meeting Tuesday to set the record straight as they see it.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Accusations about mismanaged taxpayer dollars, political agendas and unspent funds are flying between Union County Public Schools (UCPS) and the Union County Board of Commissioners.

"There have been some lies that have been presented," UCPS Board Member John Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick, as well as multiple other board members, said two members of the Union County Board of County Commissioners are lying and it ultimately impacted district funding.

Union County’s BOCC Board Chair Dennis Rape shared a lengthy post on Facebook a few days before county commissioners voted not to fund millions of dollars requested by the school.

The school board presented a document outlining they received $6.5 million less in their operating budget than requested, in addition to $4.1 million less in their capital funds budget.

Rape in the June 2 Facebook post accused the school board of having unused funds. He particularly pointed out what he claims was more than $37 million in unspent capital funds dating back to 2016. He said after speaking with someone from UCPS the number was $23.9 million dollars in unallocated funds.

"There was such items funded as ADA updated to help people with handicaps," Rape said.

“I was appalled to find out about the unallocated fund balance of $29.2 million," Union County Board Vice Chairman David Williams said at the time. "With the schools, we've always funded what you need and it appears we've overfunded.”

Board members say that money is allocated in some restricted funds and all but $9.4 million is unallocated.



"To put it in perspective, because it is a big number, that equates to a little over six days of operating for our district," Shanna McLamb, Union County Public Schools Chief Finance Officer, said.

McLamb and other board members also pointed out it's not uncommon for a district of UCPS to have money set aside in an unassigned category.

As for the $37 million in unspent capital funds the board members also had a rebuttal.

"We don't have $37 million sitting around," Kathy Heintel, UCPS Vice-Chair, said. "They've gone through all the projects and I think we're down to $6 million right now."

Heintel said Rape was trying to release information he had no clear knowledge on.

"He wanted to release this to make it look bad," Heintel said.

Board member Gary Sides was almost removed from the June 13 meeting for what he saw as correcting the record. Board members say they hope county commissioners were listening.

Sides during the county commissions vote on the budget for UCPS Sides shouted to Williams, “It's not true."

Williams replied, "Well, Mr.Sides it is true and correct. I will ask, I will have you removed if you don't be quiet.”

Board members say the county commission is misinformed due to not having any joint meetings. The board says it emailed at least four times for a joint meeting with county commissioners.

In a document shared by UCPS, a joint meeting request by its Board Chair Melissa Merrel in April was rebuffed by county commissioners Rape and Willimas.

"The best time to have the joint meeting will be following the Board of Education's formal request being provided to the Board of Commissioners," Rape and Williams in a joint email.

Between the first email in April and June 13, UCPS shared at least three email correspondences trying to arrange a joint meeting with commissioners.

In between trying to get the joint meetings, an email shows Williams asking for each board's liaisons to meet and discuss the budget.

"We were gonna, we were gonna do it," Willimas said at the June 13 commission meeting. "And we told them we were going to take minutes of it and they said we would not meet if we took minutes."

Heintel describes this differently.

"We've been doing it for years now, you never once have that six years, I've been doing it never once has anyone said that we need to keep minutes," Heintel said.

Heintel further explained if minutes were taken they would become public records.

"Once those minutes are kept there, they're public record," Heintel said. "And it's not that we were afraid of a public record, but the whole idea of having a liaison is to have a conversation and get everybody up to this, you know, with all the information that we can give them."

It's unclear how the back and forth would impact the future relationship between both boards.