South Providence School moving remote learning following cluster of Covid-19 cases

Union County school leaders say students and staff will move to virtual learning through October 6 after four positive cases of Coronavirus were reported.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Union County school officials will move to Plan C after four people from South Providence School in Waxhaw tested positive for Coronavirus. The district says several more students and staff members may have been exposed to the virus as well.

The school will be closed Wednesday, September 23 through October 6 during which time it will be thoroughly cleaned. Meantime, the district will work with Union County Public Health to determine who was in close contact with the people who have tested positive.

South Providence School is an alternative school for students who have difficulty in the traditional school environment. According to the school's website, it serves grades 6 through 12.

Since opening to students back in August, a few schools in the county have reported cases of Covid-19. Benton Heights Elementary, Poplin Elementary and Wingate Elementary have all reported at least one case. Weddington Middle School and Weddington High School have also reported cases.

The news of the new cluster of cases comes after a vote by the Union County School Board on Tuesday to begin returning elementary students to school buildings beginning October 26. In an 8 - 1 vote, the board approved four days of in-person learning for students in grades Pre-K through 5. Under the plan, students would go to school Monday through Thursday and do remote learning every Friday.