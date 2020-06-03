Throughout the month of March, Union County Public Schools will offer educational sessions called Bullying Prevention 101. The purpose is to bring a proactive approach to the issue to help stop bullying before it even begins.

Both parents and teachers are encouraged to attend. During the sessions, Student Support Staff breaks down the services and resources that are available to students including the bullying tipline and the new site “Say Something” the district just landed in December.

School administrators say reporting cases of bullying early and often is key.

”Mainly how to get the school involved in it so we can step in early to handle it,” Forest Hills High School Principal Kevin Plue said.

The district tells WCNC Charlotte the biggest challenge recently is cyberbullying, which is why it is important for parents to play a part outside of school.

“I just feel like parental involvement changes things,” parent Ashley Hutchison said. “Parents are being educated and there will be a district wide policy across the board that’s exciting to me.”

There are four other Bully Prevention 101 sessions scheduled throughout the district later this month.