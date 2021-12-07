Union County Board of Education to vote on masks in schools Tuesday

New guidance from the CDC states fully vaccinated students and teachers don't need masks in schools. Currently, only students 12 & older can get vaccinated.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether masks will be required in schools this upcoming year.

North Carolina required everyone 5 years of age and older to wear a mask in schools last year, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance last week that says fully vaccinated students and teachers don't need face coverings. Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is only available for children age 12 & older.

Supporters of mask requirements say the discrepancy among which students are eligible for vaccination may put other students and teachers at risk, particularly those with pre-existing conditions.

In a release, Union County Public Schools said the district is considering optional masks but that may increase the risk even more, as face coverings have been proven to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to others in close contact.

Union County will not provide a virtual option for families who are not ready to send their children to school in person.

