Union County schools to add another day of in-person learning

The district plans to have students report for two days of in-person learning by the end of September.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — After nearly three full weeks of school, education leaders in Union County are pushing for more time in the classroom for students.

On Tuesday, the Union County Public Schools Board of Education voted to add a second day of in-person learning by the end of September. Right now, students report for in-person learning just one day a week. The district hopes to have the second day implemented by September 29. So far, there has been at least one coronavirus case in nine Union County schools.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, board members said parents have voiced the opinion that one day is not enough time in the classroom. Virtual learning has been challenging for some families.

"Face to face, there’s nothing like that. There's no substitute. We have this situation but we can't become so crippled that we do nothing,” said one board member.

Last week, Superintendent Andrew Houlihan told WCNC Charlotte he was taking a slow and measured approach to bringing more kids back at once.

"I know parents who elected to have their children come face to face want more days, I do too. But we have to do it in a safe and appropriate manner,” said Houlihan.

More classroom time! Union County BOE members voted to add more in person learning. They plan to have kids in the classroom 2 days a week by September 29. #wakeupclt @wcnc pic.twitter.com/MzAUBSfSOH — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) September 3, 2020

To meet the state requirements for Plan B, there must be enough space in the classroom to allow for social distancing.

Out of 53 schools in the district, two elementary schools have temporarily switched to online learning because of positive cases. They both will reopen on September 8.

"If you follow the rules, this can work. Before school started, people said kids won't wear masks they won't social distance. They've done an excellent job,” he said.